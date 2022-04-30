‘It Will Be Lost Forever!’: PN MP Calls For Action To Save Madonna Tal-Aħrax Statue From Rockfall

Ivan Castillo, the Nationalist Spokesperson for Maritime and Employment has called on authorities to save the Madonna tal-Aħrax statue.

“The Madonna tal-Aħrax is in danger of being part of a rockfall, and will be lost forever,” he wrote on social media.

Images uploaded by Castillo show how the statute presently sits beside a crack-formation that has come dangerously close to it.

“This statue has been there since 1870 and has given so many fishermen from Mellieħa and St Paul’s Bay hope.”

The statue can be found in front of the Immaculate Conception Chapel – at the end of Marfa Ridge Road.