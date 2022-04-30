‘Never Give Up!’: PN MP Praises Gozitan Guitarist After Being Shunned By Judges On Talent Show
PN MP Julie Zahra has spoken words of support and praise to teenage metal legend Raffael Curmi, following his shunning by judges on the talent show: Brillanti.
“Raffael Curmi, I was fascinated. At the age of 14, you showed great technical ability. Never give up and keep believing in yourself,” she wrote on social media.
“And don’t worry, there are plenty of others out there who know the band: Metallica.”
“Whether it comes from children, adults or even elderly, music is ageless,” Zahra added.
“Opera, blues, jazz, electronic music, rock, pop, band, heavy metal, and other styles… music has no boundaries. Everyone is free to choose and listen to what they love.”
Curmi absolutely nailed a rendition of Metallica’s ‘Atlas! Rise’ in such fashion that would have made frontman James Hetfield blush.
It looked like an obvious win for Curmi, and viewers, but the end of his performance was given a lukewarm reception by judges.
Malta’s rock community was quick to respond, taking to the comment section of the video to ‘express their dissatisfaction’ at the judges’ decision, while passing words of encouragement to one boy who can potentially take the metal scene in Malta by storm.
What did you make of the judges decision?