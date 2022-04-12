PN Stalwart Carm Mifsud Bonnici Makes It To Parliament Via Casual Elections
Nationalist Party stalwart Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici has made it to parliament through the casual election on the third district held today.
The son of former President Ugo Mifsud Bonnici has been in Malta’s political sphere for decades, having held various ministerial positions in the government.
Mifsud Bonnici will now be taking Stephen Spiteri’s recently vacated seat in parliament.
He has served in positions such as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Justice and Home Affairs, as well as Minister for Justice and Home Affairs.
