Watch: Beppe Fenech Adami Goes Into Meticulous Detail Of Infamous Break-In When He Was 11 Years Old

His recount of the famous ordeal resurfaced in Ħerġin, a Nationalist Party video that shines a light on individual candidates.

It happened on 15th October 1979 but the memory in PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami’s mind still remains vivid. Harrowing moments of the day his house was broken into and trashed by an angry crowd, back when he was 11 years old and his father Eddie Fenech Adami was Opposition Leader.

“We were at home with our grandmother, when at around 19:30, whilst I’m in the middle of a guitar lesson, I hear glass shattering,” he began. “I didn’t take much notice, because it was nothing new since we would always play football at home.”

“But then more noises came. And from glass shattering there was slamming, shouting and a cacophony of other noises. The sound of a number of people suddenly bursting into the house.”

“But then there was more glass shattering, and slamming and a lot of other commotion. Then I realised that something was amiss. And that something was that a number of people had broken in, smashing everything in sight.”

Something was indeed amiss, with a young Fenech Adami taking to the top of the staircase, shocked to see that his house had been broken into and occupied by around forty people.

“I can still picture it as if it just happened: the sight of someone pulling a chandelier out of its socket, another dropping a grandfather clock and jumping on it, others pulling the lights off of the walls…”

“I was in the middle of it all. In the room where all this was happening. In the commotion, they probably thought I was one of them!”

“They were breaking the furniture and tossing it onto the street where a crowd of people was cheering the mob on. Every time someone tossed out a piece of furniture, it was to a resounding chorus of applause and laughter.”