Police Investigating Unidentified Man’s Escape After Żabbar Hold-Up

Malta’s police have launched an investigation into an unidentified man’s escape after a hold up which occurred in Żabbar last night.

The late-night Boxing day hold-up left two cashiers unharmed but quite traumatised.

The incident happened at around 8:15pm on Triq il-Labour and saw an unidentified man brandishing a knife demanding money from the store’s cashiers.

The cashiers were identified as a 49-year-old woman from Kirkop and a 42-year-old man from Birgu.

The man fled the scene, and the police are still currently investigating the whole case.