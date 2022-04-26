Pope Francis’ Malta Visit Allegedly Came With A €4 Million Price Tag

Pope Francis’ two-day visit to Malta came with a price tag of €4 million shared between the state and the Curia.

The sum was revealed by The Shift, who said, through sources, that €1 million was covered by the Curia, whilst the remaining €3 million came from the ‘taxpayer money’.

The expenses raised some eyebrows, bearing in mind what the funds were, in fact, used for.

One expense was the temporary ramp at the Gozo Harbour, a structure that cost €50,000 on its own and was used for a couple of hours as the Pope toured the island via catamaran.