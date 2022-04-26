Pope Francis’ Malta Visit Allegedly Came With A €4 Million Price Tag
Pope Francis’ two-day visit to Malta came with a price tag of €4 million shared between the state and the Curia.
The sum was revealed by The Shift, who said, through sources, that €1 million was covered by the Curia, whilst the remaining €3 million came from the ‘taxpayer money’.
The expenses raised some eyebrows, bearing in mind what the funds were, in fact, used for.
One expense was the temporary ramp at the Gozo Harbour, a structure that cost €50,000 on its own and was used for a couple of hours as the Pope toured the island via catamaran.
Thousands of euros were also spent on shipping the Pope’s Fiat Cinquecento, which also raised some concern considering that a similar model could have been sourced from within the island.
Additional expenses from the €4 million price tag came from renovations of a Villa in tal-Virtù, Rabat, which Pope Francis used for a single night.
The Shift also said that questions were in fact sent to the Curia, but said questions were ultimately without an answer.
What do you make of the expense?