Post-Apocalyptic Scenes, Jilted Lovers And Animated Grandpas In Tonight’s Edition of Malta Indie Shorts

Tonight marks September’s edition of Malta Indie Shorts, a monthly event for independent filmmakers from Malta and Gozo to showcase their talent.

The three films which are being shown tonight have something in it for everyone; from a jilted lover’s revenge to post-apocalyptic scenes and an animated short.

Hostage, Territory and In-Nannu L-Aħmar will all be premiering at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema in Valletta tonight.

Each month, people are brought together inside a Maltese professional cinema auditorium, boasting state-of-the-art technology. Two or three locally produced short films are then showcased.

After the films are screened, the audience gathers together with the filmmakers, for a brief Q&A session.

Lovin Malta spoke to one of the main actresses in one of tonight’s short film Territory. Marama Corlett stars alongside Reece Vella in a post-apocalyptic short which is set in the future.

Corlett and Vella both knew director Cedric Vella from way back. The trio were friends as teenagers and Corlett praises Cedric Vella for “bringing a really great team together,”.

“It was great to finally work with Cedric and Reece who I’ve known for many years,” said the main actress.

She goes on to call tonight, “an exciting opportunity for Maltese to show their creative work,”.

Malta Indie Shorts is one of the few platforms for local independent filmmakers to display their work. Serving as an opportunity to not only maximise diversity within the Maltese film industry but also increase the representation of minority groups in film.

Will you be going to watch a short film tonight?