President George Vella And First Lady In Self-Isolation After Contact With COVID-19 Positive Person

President George Vella and the first lady Miriam Vella are in self-isolation after being in contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

The President’s office just announced that a person that they were in contact with last Monday has reportedly now tested positive for COVID-19.

The President and the first lady did a swab test today which resulted negative, but are still self-isolating as a precaution.

Arrangements for the President’s appointments have been made to be moved for the following days.

