Primary School Left Without Officer To Help Children Because ‘Police Have Other Commitments’, Says Għargħur Mayor
Għargħur Mayor Helen Gauci has confirmed that an officer has not been monitoring the streets as children access the school because “police have other commitments”.
The Primary School of Għargħur has been left without an attending officer to help guide children across the street and into the school and ensure the road is closed at that moment for two whole weeks now.
“I have always insisted that a Police officer needs to be present there,” the mayor said.
Lovin Malta was contacted by a member of the school staff to report that an officer has not been present yet again, and it is causing an issue for both children and parents.
“They will only start taking it seriously when a child or a parent ends up getting hurt or run over,” the staff member said.
The staff member also told the newsroom that now the problem has been escalating, and today there was an argument, due to a passerby not knowing that the road was supposedly closed at that moment.
The role of an officer in such a situation is to make sure that no cars pass at the time that children are going into the school, as well as to aide any children in need.
“I spoke with the police more than one time and they said that they have other commitments,” the Mayor of the locality told Lovin Malta when asked about the matter.
This is not the first time it has happened, as there was a similar issue last year where officers did not fulfill the agreements made in past meetings with the management of the school, LESA, and the Malta Police Force.
