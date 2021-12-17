Primary School Left Without Officer To Help Children Because ‘Police Have Other Commitments’, Says Għargħur Mayor

Għargħur Mayor Helen Gauci has confirmed that an officer has not been monitoring the streets as children access the school because “police have other commitments”.

The Primary School of Għargħur has been left without an attending officer to help guide children across the street and into the school and ensure the road is closed at that moment for two whole weeks now.

“I have always insisted that a Police officer needs to be present there,” the mayor said.

Lovin Malta was contacted by a member of the school staff to report that an officer has not been present yet again, and it is causing an issue for both children and parents.

“They will only start taking it seriously when a child or a parent ends up getting hurt or run over,” the staff member said.