Prime Minister Apologises After He Was Filmed Maskless In Sliema Restaurant

Prime Minister Robert Abela has extended his apologies after a video of him not wearing a mask while indoors at a restaurant emerged.

A video published by Times of Malta shows the Prime Minister was seen speaking with people at Sliema restaurant MedAsia, without wearing a mask.

“Mask use is not obligatory when seated and it was an oversight that he went to the restroom without it. In fact, the Prime Minister went in and out of the restaurant wearing the mask,” a spokesperson for the office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.