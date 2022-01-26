Prime Minister Hints That Election Will Be Done By June ‘For Sure’

Prime Minister Robert Abela hinted earlier tonight that the election will be over and done with by June.

“By June the election will have happened for sure,” Abela told MaltaToday journalists in front of Castille after being asked about the current rumours going around hinting at 12th March.

This is not the first time that rumours related to the next Election have grasped everyone’s attention, with last November being riddled with constant rumours.

Abela’s legislature is running until June, and although it can technically be extended until September, many are saying that an election in March is highly probable.

When do you think the election’s due?