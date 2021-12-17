Protest To Be Held In Marsaxlokk Against Proposed Civic Centre In Primary School Garden

“Marsaxlokk Heritage together with other NGOs and residents of the area are joining forces against the blatant stealing of this green open space,” the organisers said in the Facebook event.

This comes as residents and parents of children attending the school are greatly opposing the proposed development set to eradicate the children’s green spaces.

A protest is going to be held in Marsaxlokk next week on Wednesday 23rd against the proposed civic centre set to be developed in the Primary School garden.

The protest is going to be happening next week on Wednesday 23rd December at 1:30pm, on Triq l-Arznell in front of the gate of the school.

“We are urging the residents, parents, and children attending the school to attend the protest so that we can together show our disapproval towards the plans of a civic centre to occupy an open space that is enjoyed by students on a daily basis,” it said.

The Marsaxlokk Heritage has also created a template in order to facilitate the submission of representations.

So far, around 150 representations have been submitted opposing the development.

There will also be someone assisting people to submit their representations at the protest, as well as offer any other related information on the matter.

Marsaxlokk Heritage’s official statement can also be read through this link.

The proposed development includes shifting of existing mature trees to make space for a community centre, offices to be used by the Local Council, a public library, and a public hall, as well as take-up of a large portion of the school’s garden.

Lovin Malta has been in contact with both residents and also parents of children attending the school, as they are heavily opposing the development.

BirdLife Malta has also opposed the development, and marine biologist Alan Deidun also urged the local council to not take up available open green spaces.

The Facebook event for the upcoming protest can be accessed through this link.

