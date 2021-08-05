WATCH: PN Youths Stage Sun-Bed Protest In Valletta, Call Out Prime Minister For ‘Enjoying Summer Holidays’

PN youth wing ‘Team Start’ set up deckchairs this morning in front of Parliament as a form of symbolic protest, accusing Prime Minister Robert Abela and Speaker Anglu Farrugia of choosing to enjoy their summer holidays instead of getting down to serious business.

Their protest came as a response to Farrugia’s decision not to reconvene Parliament from its summer recess to discuss a no-confidence motion in Edward Zammit Lewis that the PN had proposed.

The group of youths, ages ranging from 14-18 years old, gathered in Valletta today to replicate a beach scene, as a way of satirically communicating that the matters should be taken more seriously.

The youth organisation spoke out stressing that “Malta should be working day and night to get the country off the greylist.”

Lovin Malta also spoke to TeamStart president Eve Borg Bonello, who led this morning’s demonstration.