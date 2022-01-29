‘Put Bullying In The Spotlight’: Parents Of Bullied Children Speak Out Following Disturbing Video

“Please, please, put bullying in the spotlight,” one concerned parent told Lovin Malta after yesterday’s news.

This comes following the shocking video that went viral yesterday across the islands, of a little girl being bullied by a group of schoolmates, which was exclusively sent to Lovin Malta.

A number of parents have decided to speak out about similar experiences with bullying that they have had to watch their young children endure.

Parents reached out to Lovin Malta following the emergence of the disturbing video, to open up about the reality of bullying that is far too common to be ignored.

“Our Year 1 son and his classmates have been bullied by a student in their own class… A six-year-old, already bullying his peers in the class,” the concerned parent told the newsroom.

While the teacher of the child in question has attempted to speak to both the alleged bully and their parents, not much has been solved.

“The teacher has tried to speak to the child, and their parents, however, even with repeated incidents, teachers have their hands tied with what they can do… basically nothing,” they said.

“Year 1 children crying to not go to school cause they are being bullied, how is that even permissible?” they questioned.

Another parent who also reached out to the newsroom wanted to raise awareness on the “bullying that is happening unnoticed every day at school”, and also recounted another shocking story,

“Just last week, my daughter had a different type of attack at school during break, where one of her classmates tried to poke her with a pencil in her private parts,” they said.

“She reported it to the teacher, where she completely ignored it and sent her back to her place,” the worried parent said.

The parent also expressed that such an occurrence is very disturbing, and it makes parents feel unsure about sending their children to school.

Yesterday’s video, which was sent exclusively to Lovin Malta, shows the girl, aged 12, attacked by a group of students outside of school. She is punched, kicked, and has her hair pulled by several aggressors as she’s thrown to the ground.

The video has shocked people from all walks of life and has opened up a new national discussion on bullying, to raise awareness on the reality of the matter.

If you have any other similar experiences that you would like to speak about, send them over to [email protected]

