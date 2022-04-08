Qormi Arrest Linked To Armed Robbery On Vegetable Truck In Kirkop, Heroin Found

Two men, a 34-year-old resident of Żurrieq and a 46-year-old resident of St Venera, have been arrested in relation to an armed robbery on a vegetable truck in Kirkop.

At around 2pm, police were notified of two men armed with knives, that had just committed a robbery on a vegetable truck in Triq l-Ewwel Titjira 1915 in Kirkop.

The district police, Rapid Intervention Unit, as well as the Major Crimes unit, headed down to the area to start investigations as soon as they were notified, as they searched for the perpetrators that had escaped.

Around 30 minutes later, the same vehicle that was allegedly used during the robbery was spotted by the Major Crimes being driven in Qormi.

The officials immediately drove after Peugeot 108, stopped the car, and successfully arrested the two men.

The police also recovered around seven sachets of what appeared to be heroin.

The two men are also suspected to have committed a series of robberies over the last few days in Qormi and Ħamrun.

Police investigations are still underway.

