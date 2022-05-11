Record Breaking 1.4 Tonnes Of Cocaine Worth €300 Million Seized At Malta’s Freeport

The container, which was transporting bananas, was en route from Colombia to Koper in Slovenia.

The Customs officials which were stationed at the Freeport Scanning Facility, seized 50 bags containing 1,494 blocks of cocaine, weighing one kilogram each, during a day-long operation.

Customs Malta has just intercepted yet another record-breaking 1.494 tonnes of cocaine at Malta’s freeport.

The case has been handed over to the Malta Police Drug Force, for further investigation, with duty Magistrate Lenard Caruana is leading the inquiry.

The seizure is historical both in its size and value, as the drug haul is estimated to have a street value of €300 million.

Customs Malta has been breaking its cocaine seizure records, year on year, with 2019 recording a total of 750kg (in 13 separate seizures), 2020: 612kg (in 1 seizure), 2021:740kg (in 1 seizure) and 2022: 800kg and 1494kg in two separate seizures.

Just last month, 800kg of cocaine, were intercepted and seized by Customs Malta at the Freeport, with this find breaking the previous record.

