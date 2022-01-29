Regeneration Project For Ħal Safi Open Space Includes New Picnic Area And Dog Park

Earlier today, the Minister for Energy, Enterprise, and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli announced a new regeneration project for an open space in Ħal Safi.

With an investment of around €200,000, an area of land exceeding 1,000 sqm will be regenerated to provide better access to persons with disability.

This regeneration will also see the building of a reservoir to serve as a rainwater catchment, which will then also be reused for the watering of plants and trees.

This project will benefit the Ħal Safi community was announced together with the Director-General of Parks Malta Adrian Attard, in the presence of representatives from the Ħal Safi Local Council.

As part of the investment, this project will offer an open space at the Ħal Safi community, as a place of recreation for residents.

Parks Malta also is ensuring a picnic area as well as a dog park – an area which will be equipped with furniture to provide a secured space for dog training.

“We are constantly announcing projects related to open spaces, as sustainability lies at the centre of our projects, as we are equipping this area with efficient systems and making them accessible for everyone. Together with Parks Malta, we look forward to continuing to work and provide more open spaces”, said Minister Dalli.

The investment will also include the removal of invasive species and the planting of shrubs and indigenous trees.

“Parks Malta is committed to continue working with more local councils to provide more open spaces within the community. Now we look forward to seeing the public enjoy these open spaces”, said Adrian Attard.

The regeneration is said to be completed in the following months.

What do you make of this new project?