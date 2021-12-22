ReLeaf Slams ProLife Malta Over ‘Politico-Religious Harassment And Breaching GDPR’ As Anti-Cannabis Messages Sent Out

“It has been brought to the attention of ReLeaf Malta that a group by the name of ProLife Malta is somehow obtaining private mobile numbers and systematically sending out messages to convince and coerce people to sign a petition to repeal the recently enacted cannabis law,” it wrote in a Facebook status.

This comes as Malta continues to adjust to the news of cannabis being made recently legal after President George Vella signed the bill last weekend.

Pro-cannabis movement ReLeaf Malta has just slammed ProLife Malta over what was described as “politico-religious harassment” and “breaching GDPR” as anti-cannabis messages were being sent out.

“This group is in direct breach of GDPR and is yet another attempt to stifle democracy in Malta,” it said.

ReLeaf also asked people to report such instances of harassment to the police, whether it is taking place on a virtual or on a physical level.

“To a certain extent, this petition is a replica of the other petition tabled in Parliament by Mr Cachia on behalf of 52 church-based organisations. Via official school email addresses and mailing lists, a systemic approach was used to reach out to parents and educators,” it continued.

“Similar approaches are not prompted by a genuine belief in education and the well-being of society but are rather a subtle way how to push forward personal moralistic and political agenda.”

It described the matter as a “bullying tactic” and also said that it reflects a strong level of animosity towards cannabis users.

ReLeaf is also inviting stakeholders to engage in a dialogue with the organisation, saying that “we are too working for the health and well-being of all members of society”.

