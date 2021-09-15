Remove Sunbeds And Umbrellas From Blue Lagoon, Parliamentary Petition Demands

“Comino doesn’t need any ‘plans’, it needs to be left alone. To use tourism as an excuse is pathetic as tourists would definitely prefer Comino to be left in its natural beauty versus what has become of it, and god forbid more plans for the future,” she continued.

“This petition is vital in order to restore the beauty of Comino in its simplest form and not littered with umbrellas and sunbeds. This is public land and not commercial premises,” said Veronica Marie Bartolo Parnis, who is behind the petition.

As it currently is, the iconic Blue Lagoon is being filled to the brim with sunbeds and deckchairs on a daily basis, set up by beach operators.

A parliamentary petition has been filed demanding the removal of sunbeds and deckchairs from Blue Lagoon in Comino.

Around two weeks ago, a video went viral of a man who went to Blue Lagoon and wanted to lay down his own towel rather than pay for a sunbed and an umbrella but found out that this was not possible.

The employees were recorded on video preventing swimmers from moving deckchairs and umbrellas, who had arrived early at the beach but were still denied their own space.

Since the viral video was published, it has gathered more than four million views, with most of them being from the UK.

There has been public outcry on the matter since this viral video, as more people expressed their disappointment with what Comino is being turned into, and how public land is being taken up for private profit.

Malta’s Tourism Minister recently spoke out on the topic, saying that “Comino is not just the Blue Lagoon,” while also saying that they have been working on a sustainable plan for the island.

The final request from this petition is for the removal of pre-laid-out sunbeds and umbrellas from Comino, stressing that the Maltese citizens deserve better than this.

Signatures for the parliamentary petition will be accepted until the 13th November. The petition can be found through this link.

