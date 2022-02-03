Repubblika President Stunned At ‘Sweet’ Personality Of Woman Who Threatened Him

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina has expressed how he was stunned by the ‘sweet’ personality of a woman that threatened himself, Alessandra Dee Crespo, Frank Piscopo, and Vicki Ann Cremona.

This came after Repubblika won a court case earlier today regarding a hateful post that was uploaded to Facebook, for which the woman was found guilty and fined. Following the court ruling, the woman personally apologised to Aquilina, admitting that she had done wrong.

A woman had threatened them through means of social media, back when the activists were doing a sit-in protest outside of the Police Headquarters in Floriana in October.

“I was honestly stunned at the sweet nature that this woman had. And I know you’re probably saying, ‘Why is he saying she has a sweet nature when she was just found guilty for threatening them?’ It is evident that she is a good person,” he said in a Facebook post.