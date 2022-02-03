Repubblika President Stunned At ‘Sweet’ Personality Of Woman Who Threatened Him
Repubblika president Robert Aquilina has expressed how he was stunned by the ‘sweet’ personality of a woman that threatened himself, Alessandra Dee Crespo, Frank Piscopo, and Vicki Ann Cremona.
This came after Repubblika won a court case earlier today regarding a hateful post that was uploaded to Facebook, for which the woman was found guilty and fined. Following the court ruling, the woman personally apologised to Aquilina, admitting that she had done wrong.
A woman had threatened them through means of social media, back when the activists were doing a sit-in protest outside of the Police Headquarters in Floriana in October.
“I was honestly stunned at the sweet nature that this woman had. And I know you’re probably saying, ‘Why is he saying she has a sweet nature when she was just found guilty for threatening them?’ It is evident that she is a good person,” he said in a Facebook post.
Aquilina continued to delve into the encounter, saying that it was clearly evident that the woman recognised her mistakes and was genuinely apologising.
“Anyone that saw us talking outside of the Courts could have easily thought that we’re the best of friends,” he said.
Aquilina then proceeded to explain why he decided to write the Facebook post and why he was so stunned by this apology. He wasn’t stunned by the apology itself, but he was stunned at how a woman with such a sweet nature could then threaten activists in the way that she did.
“I’m writing this because I was sincerely stunned and still am, at how a person with such a lovely character could be made to think by others that anyone doing their civic right within a democracy is a traitor of the country,” he explained.
“This woman was a victim of brainwashing by those that have bad intentions and characters which are definitely not sweet,” he said.
He then encouraged people to express their opinions nonetheless but to make sure to not cross the line into hateful speech, while also congratulating the woman.
