Rescue Operation For Construction Worker Who Fell Down 18-Metre Hole In Rabat

A rescue operation was called this evening after a 47-year-old construction worker required assistance after falling down an 18-metre hole in Rabat.

The accident happened at around 6 pm, at the site of the previous Hotel Verdala in Rabat, which was knocked down a few months ago, Times of Malta reported.

Police confirmed that the Civil Protection Department was called onto the scene for the rescue operation, having to descend into the narrow hole.

While his condition is still unknown, the victim was still conscious when he was taken to Mater Dei hospital for medical assistance.

Investigations are now underway, by the Police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA).

Photo: Screenshot from ToM’s video

