‘Residents Deserve Clarity’: Four Years Of Empty Promises Bring Accessibility Issues In Mellieħa Road

“These residents don’t deserve to be caught up in promises that take years to fulfil. The very least that the authorities can do is, if not take action, provide residents with information and a timeline in terms of when the road works will begin, and when they will be concluded,” Gabriel Micallef told Lovin Malta.

Endless promises have been made for Tabib Joseph Grech Attard Street to be repaired and properly asphalted, for more than four years now, leading to high frustration. Letters have been sent, and parliamentary questions have been asked, but to no avail.

Mellieħa councillor Gabriel Micallef has strongly urged relevant authorities to look into the current situation on a residential road that has been left unfinished.

A few days back, Micallef sent a letter to Infrastructure Malta, once again asking for information on when the road works are set to begin and an indication of when they will be concluded.

No reply was provided to Micallef at the time of writing.

In his letter, Micallef also raised the issues of accessibility that residents residing on this road are having to experience, even mentioning a particular case of a wheelchair having to be carried up due to the state of the road.

Residents are also greatly suffering due to the unacceptable condition of this road in terms of stormwater management, accessibility, and cleanliness. “The current poor condition of the road causes further inconvenience when rainwater enters the houses during the rainy season and causes undue hardship to the residents,” he wrote.

“I urge the authorities to honour this request on behalf of the residents and provide specific dates for the start and completion of the work to fix the problem,” he concluded.

Lovin Malta reached out to Infrastructure Malta to enquire on the matter, and while a reply was given, there is still no indication of when this road will be completed.

“Infrastructure Malta will be able to start building this street as soon as the applicable utilities carry out pending works to upgrade and rectify this street’s underground networks,” a representative said in a statement.

The other entity which seems to have a duty in completing the underground networks prior to Infrastructure Malta’s involvement is the Water Services Corporation. Lovin Malta also reached out to the Corporation for a comment on the matter.

“WSC and IM are in discussions regarding the matter, given the sensitivity of the reservoir’s civil structure situated adjacent to the area in question,” a WSC representative said.

Have you ever encountered a similar issue?