Road To Commonwealth Games 2022: Four Weightlifters Unveiled As The First Of Malta’s Contingent

Late last year, Zammit Stevens walked away with the bronze medal in the Commonwealth category at the IWF World Championships in the 64 kg set.

Athletes Yazmin Zammit Stevens, Tenishia Thornton, Roberta Tabone, and Elisa Scicluna have all qualified for the event, with Zammit Stevens hitting the tournament for the second time in her career.

Four female weightlifters have become the first to book their berth for the Commonwealth Games this coming summer.

It is the first time that Malta will have multiple weightlifters representing the country in the games, and an added first for Thornton, who at 16 years of age, will be one of the youngest athletes in the contingent.

Thornton placed 10th overall at the European Championships in April last year, the highest ever result for a Maltese weightlifter at the event.

Charlene Attard, Director of Sport and Chef de Mission for the games had this to say:

“It is very encouraging to see that these athletes have qualified on their own merit, showing that the investment in this sport is producing results. We are confident that these athletes can deliver good results in Birmingham.”

The high-level Games will take place in Birmingham between 28th July and 8th August.