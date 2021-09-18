Robert Arrigo Expresses Gratitude For Support Received After 10 Days In ITU
Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo spoke out this morning in his first statement since being admitted into the Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU).
He thanked supporters, saying that he was left speechless with the amount of positivity that came his way in the last few days.
“You left me speechless. Thank you,” he wrote in a Facebook status, expressing his gratitude.
Arrigo has been in the ITU for 10 days, due to an infection that worsened. He’s still receiving care within the hospital, however, he said that he is getting better.
Arrigo was first admitted to the hospital on Friday 7th after experiencing pains brought on by kidney stones. On Saturday, Arrigo developed an infection and was taken to ITU.