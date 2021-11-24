‘Roberta Metsola Has Made Us Proud To Be Maltese Today,’ Says Bernard Grech

“Roberta Metsola has made us proud to be Maltese today,” Grech said in a Facebook status.

One of the first reactions to the news came in from the leader of the Nationalist Party, Bernard Grech, who congratulated Metsola on her “prestigious result”.

Support is pouring in for Roberta Metsola as her candidature for the role of European Parliament was confirmed this evening.

“In the last years serving as an MEP, Roberta has made a name for herself and our country, by defending the European values of freedom, truth, and justice,” he said.

“Today’s vote is an acknowledgment of her work, and by extension Malta and the Nationalist Party, ” he said.

Grech also made reference to the efforts that the Nationalist Party had inputted in the process of joining the European Union.

“We have opened the doors for greatness, regardless of the obstacles faced,” he concluded.

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola is one step closer to becoming the next President of the European Parliament after she was confirmed as the EPP’s candidate for the role.

Metsola received a majority of 64,4 percent of the votes of her fellow EPP Group MEPs.

She will now need to convince a majority of the parliament’s MEP to vote for her on January 17th.

