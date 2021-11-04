د . إAEDSRر . س

San Ġwann Man At Risk Of Dying After Falling From Ladder

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A 73-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after falling one storey from a ladder at a residence in Triq il-Fuxa in San Ġwann, police have said.

The accident occurred today at around 9:30 am when police were called to the scene for assistance. The man was given medical assistance for his injuries on site before being rushed to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance.

He was confirmed to have serious injuries by health authorities.

The police are currently investigating the matter.

What do you make of this accident?

READ NEXT: Rosianne Cutajar And PL Candidate Stand Up For PN Counterpart After Priest Calls Pro-Choice Views Satanic

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's either shooting film or out at sea. She's passionate about society and the culture that made her. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All