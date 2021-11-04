San Ġwann Man At Risk Of Dying After Falling From Ladder

A 73-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after falling one storey from a ladder at a residence in Triq il-Fuxa in San Ġwann, police have said.

The accident occurred today at around 9:30 am when police were called to the scene for assistance. The man was given medical assistance for his injuries on site before being rushed to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance.

He was confirmed to have serious injuries by health authorities.

The police are currently investigating the matter.

