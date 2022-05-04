Save The Amazon: Help These Endangered Tribes And Their Habitats From Malta

The crisis that the Amazon forest is experiencing is one that will undoubtedly affect the whole world – regardless of many people finding this hard to believe.

Malta born Mariah Ivie, together with a group of fantastic passionate people, is currently in Ecuador busy producing a documentary highlighting the importance of these tribes and their environment.

They’ve launched a fundraiser to gather monetary support which will help with the production of this documentary – Guardians of Pachamama – and you can be a part of it from the comfort of your home.

Lovin Malta also spoke with Mariah to hear more about her endeavours and the journey she has embarked on – all dedicated to these indigenous tribes.

Mariah, Founder of Heartspace, is passionate about indigenous rights and environmental activism. She wants to educate the youth and the rest of the world about the importance of protecting indigenous communities.