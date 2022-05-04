Save The Amazon: Help These Endangered Tribes And Their Habitats From Malta
The crisis that the Amazon forest is experiencing is one that will undoubtedly affect the whole world – regardless of many people finding this hard to believe.
Malta born Mariah Ivie, together with a group of fantastic passionate people, is currently in Ecuador busy producing a documentary highlighting the importance of these tribes and their environment.
They’ve launched a fundraiser to gather monetary support which will help with the production of this documentary – Guardians of Pachamama – and you can be a part of it from the comfort of your home.
Lovin Malta also spoke with Mariah to hear more about her endeavours and the journey she has embarked on – all dedicated to these indigenous tribes.
Mariah, Founder of Heartspace, is passionate about indigenous rights and environmental activism. She wants to educate the youth and the rest of the world about the importance of protecting indigenous communities.
100% of your donation goes to indigenous communities
All funds will go to the indigenous communities that will help them with transport and interviews. They will also be using the funds to purchase stationery supplies and toys for the children and everyday needs for the adults.
Be part of their journey of exposing the truth about companies that are destroying the rainforest and scamming indigenous people out of their livelihoods.
Support them to create a documentary that will teach you about the importance of the Waorani Tribe and the current struggle they are experiencing because of money-driven companies.
It’s time to listen to the ones that protect 80% of our earth’s Biodiversity. By supporting them with donations, you will be part of educating the youth and the rest of the world about the destruction of the rainforest.
Donations can be done by following this link.
Share to raise awareness about this cause