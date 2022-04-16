‘Serious State Of Crisis’: Mark Camilleri Calls For Formation Of New Political Party In Malta

“People have hoped and waited enough, and a new political party should be formed by politicians who intend to capture the ever-increasing dissenting voter base and lead an organised and strong opposition to the government,” he wrote in the blog post.

Camilleri wrote this in a blog post where he first addressed comments brought on by a previous post about newly-elected PN MP Eve Borg Bonello, where he then continued to stress that politics is not an adventure, nor is it a game to be had by some.

Author and former Labour Party delegate Mark Camilleri has called for the formation of a new political party in Malta, also stressing that the country’s democracy and rule of law are in a serious state of crisis.

“Apologies for repeating myself, but Labour has lowered the standards of politics with fraud, stupidity and corruption to the extent that the standards we expect from our politicians are at their lowest ever in history,” he said.

“Standards are so low that both voters and political candidates are starting to think that politics is some sort of adventure or a game to be played by nice people whom we get to vote for based on their likeness,” he said.

“This is exactly what Robert Abela wants: a political scene that is based on the likeability of candidates who do irrelevant things and are charmingly nice. Labour election candidates have even appropriated this infantile discourse on politics quite openly.”

He also mentioned Oliver Scicluna, referencing his social media statement when he said that his “adventure in politics is over”, stressing that politics is “not adventure or an infantile game to be played by likeable characters who are fun, nice and good-intentioned”.

“Our democracy and rule of law are in a serious state of crisis and the majority of the electorate seems to agree with this and hence why it didn’t vote Labour during the last general election,” he stressed.

He went on to criticise the Nationalist Party, saying that it “has to actually change its ideas and thinking in order to win back this demographic and it’s not going to do this by changing facades while conserving the same old substance”.

“Labour is greatly satisfied with PN’s delusions. While PN is beholden to infantile politicians and squalid conservatives, Labour is in a better position to consolidate its rent-seeking, corruption and cover-ups for criminal cartels,” he said.

