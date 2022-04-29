‘Snake-Like Beast’: 1m Long Jellyfish Colony From Portuguese Man O’War Family Spotted In Malta
A 1-metre long siphonophore jellyfish colony from the same family as the deadly Portuguese Man O’War has been spotted in Malta over the last few days.
Marine biologist and ambassador Alan Deidun uploaded a photo of the colony in a social media post, describing it as “a nasty and stinging snake-like beast”.
“The 1-metre long colonies of Forskalia Edwardsi, a siphonophore, from the same group as the dreaded Portuguese Man O’War, which normally appears in Spring,” he wrote.
This colony was spotted only last week at St. Julian’s in Malta and is listed as a “highly irritating” species.
“The genus Forskalia refers to different species of siphonophore hydrozoans, forming large colonies, generally during spring,” a section from the Med Jelly Risk publication reads.
“Each colony include individuals which are responsible to keep the colony afloat and for its respective movement, whilst others are responsible for the nutrition of the entire colony or for reproduction.”
“As the vast majority of cnidarian species, Forskalia colonies are equipped with whole batteries of stinging cells.”
Image credit: Hannah Doublet Barry
Have you ever spotted this colony?