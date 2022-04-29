‘Snake-Like Beast’: 1m Long Jellyfish Colony From Portuguese Man O’War Family Spotted In Malta

A 1-metre long siphonophore jellyfish colony from the same family as the deadly Portuguese Man O’War has been spotted in Malta over the last few days.

Marine biologist and ambassador Alan Deidun uploaded a photo of the colony in a social media post, describing it as “a nasty and stinging snake-like beast”.

“The 1-metre long colonies of Forskalia Edwardsi, a siphonophore, from the same group as the dreaded Portuguese Man O’War, which normally appears in Spring,” he wrote.