Someone Is Selling Malta’s Sand On eBay, And Environmentalists Are Worried
Someone is selling Malta’s sand from beaches all over the island on eBay, and environmentalists are worried. Yes, you read correctly.
The matter was flagged on the local environmental social media platform ‘FAA Facebook Group’, where a member pointed out that Malta’s sand is being exported overseas.
The sand appears to be being sold according to the location that it was acquired from, including from Għajn Tuffieha, Imgiebaħ Bay, Marsaxlokk Bay, Golden Bay, and even Santa Marija Bay in Comino.
“This cannot be legal! Take too much and the ecosystems will be damaged,” said one environmentalist.
The sand is being sold for auction, with a starting bid of around 2 pounds.
Environmentalists pointed out how the ecosystem’s natural balance could be severely damaged if more people start stealing sand. Others were stressing that this act is definitely illegal.
It appears that the seller is based in Germany, and he is selling sand from all over the globe, from Italy and Spain to Cyprus and Thailand.
Would you ever buy some sand?