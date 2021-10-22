Someone Is Selling Malta’s Sand On eBay, And Environmentalists Are Worried

Someone is selling Malta’s sand from beaches all over the island on eBay, and environmentalists are worried. Yes, you read correctly.

The matter was flagged on the local environmental social media platform ‘FAA Facebook Group’, where a member pointed out that Malta’s sand is being exported overseas.

The sand appears to be being sold according to the location that it was acquired from, including from Għajn Tuffieha, Imgiebaħ Bay, Marsaxlokk Bay, Golden Bay, and even Santa Marija Bay in Comino.