‘Sorry For The Shock’: Paola Youth Opens Up As He Recovers Following Serious Żejtun Crash

A 26-year-old man from Paola involved in a car accident yesterday has taken to social media to let his well-wishers know that he survived his potentially life-threatening injuries.

“I want to tell all those that worried about me in one way or another that I’m doing better than I was yesterday, and I’m not at risk at dying,” Lucas Azzopardi said alongside an image of himself recovering from hospital.

He continues: “Thank you to all those who assisted me in hospital and helped me on the scene, and the Civil Protection Department. I want to excuse myself to the ambulance workers for the shock I gave them.”

Azzopardi was caught in an accident yesterday afternoon around 12.15pm.

His vehicle completely overturned and ended up terribly damaged after a collision with an ambulance on Triq tal-Barrani, Żejtun.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he arrived suffering serious, life-threatening injuries.

Within hours of his accident, hundreds of concerned people sent their well-wishes, hoping that he’d make a speedy recovery. 

The 28-year-old driver of the ambulance got out of the accident unscathed.

