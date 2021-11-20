‘Speeding Cameras Everywhere If That’s What It Takes’: Local TikToker Reacts To Heartbreaking Car Crash

“I must say I hate speeding cameras myself, but if that means that we’d have less of these tragedies, then speeding cameras everywhere!” he wrote in a post.

The fatal car crash left 21-year-old Ismael Grech dead on site, while the 19-year-old accompanying him is currently fighting for her life.

Local TikToker Henry Galea reacted to the heartbreaking news of the car crash which occurred late last night, in an emotional Facebook post.

“Every Morning when I wake up, I feel scared to even look at Facebook as I know, that the first thing that will probably pop up is a tragedy,” he lamented.

In his Facebook post, Galea uploaded images of a series of road accidents that have occurred in Malta over the last few days, stressing that this needs to stop.

“The past week has really reflected the real situation of the Maltese Driving system and how careless people are becoming with driving,” he said.

“These accidents all happened in the last week and a half, on an island which is 27KM,” he said, making reference to six serious traffic accidents that happened recently.

“How many more lives do we need to lose or put in danger before someone does something about this,” he emphasised.

As Malta reacts to the shocking news, tributes are pouring in for Ismael Grech, who was known as Iz-Zy.

