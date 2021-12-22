Spread The Love Around: Rota Collecting Donations To Provide Migrants With Bike Equipment This Christmas

“In collaboration with Transport Malta, the European Commission, Magri Cycles and The Cyclist, we will donate a number of bike-related items to the migrants residing at the Ħal Far detention centre,” Rota said in a Facebook post.

This comes during the festive season going in full swing with Christmas day fast approaching.

Environmental organisation Rota is currently gathering donations for bike equipment to be given to migrants residing in the Ħal Far detention centre.

“Most of the residents in this centre commute by bike, and most of them have no lights, bells, or high-vis vests for their bicycle,” it continued.

Many migrants residing at the detention centre make use of biking as their main mode of transportation, but they need a bit of help to be able to do it in a safe manner.

Rota is asking for the people’s support with gathering donations for the biking community at Ħal Far.

Donations are being accepted until tomorrow, Thursday 23rd at 12:00.

Donations can be sent in through the following details:

Bank Name: Bank of Valletta

Account Details: Rota

Account No: 40021393468

BIC/SWIFT: VALLMTMT

IBAN: MT21VALL22013000000040021393468

The organisation will be donating the equipment in the coming days.

Share this article to help Rota help people in need this Christmas