St Julian’s Mayor Asks Where The Long-Promised Paceville Police Squad For 2am to 5am Is

“The Police Commissioner had once said to us that he will be forming a special Police squad for the vulnerable hours between 2am and 5am for the area,” he said, expressing that this has still not been done.

The mayor addressed this issue while speaking with Lovin Malta on the state of Paceville’s streets following a night of partying after shocking photos were unveiled.

St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg has yet again questioned where the long-promised Paceville special police squad for between 2am and 5am is, as action has still not yet been taken.

“We have been telling the Police that more presence is needed in these areas between those times,” he stressed, while also commending the police for the plan to increase mounted policemen in Paceville.

“It’s the worst – most delinquencies happen around this time, as people are either drunk or intoxicated with other stuff, so they feel freer to do what they want,” he explained.

“This is the reality that we have to live with. This is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said, also referring to Paceville as Malta’s own red-light district.

“Apart from that, we have been asking for a clinic and a police station in the area. It can’t be that the Spinola police station takes care of all those areas including Paceville,” he said.

“Paceville needs to have its own police station with its own Police, as well as a clinic so it can serve as a first-aid service,” he appealed.

It is far from the first time that the mayor has called for more attention to these matters, even dating back to more than a year ago.

Do you think more needs to be done?