UK Personality Steve Miller Weighs In On Malta’s Soaring Obesity Numbers: ‘Have We Become Mentally Lethargic?’

Steve Miller, an international weight loss expert, has spoken out after a recent World Health Organisation report highlighted Malta’s ever-growing obesity problems. Together with Lovin Malta, Miller will be launching a documentary to find answers to one question: why is Malta suffering such a crisis of obesity? He will also provide assistance to many individuals and families who struggle with their weight. “I will be supporting Malta in its fight against obesity,” Miller said. “I will do so because it’s a country that I love, the people there are fabulous.” “And of course, they have the best Eurovision song contest by a mile.” You can hear what he had to say in the video below.

“Childhood obesity is becoming a real issue in Malta” This was Miller’s statement on the weight problems Maltese children face following revelations from a WHO report showing that 40% and 36% of Maltese children and adolescents respectively are overweight. The report reviewed 52 countries across the board, showing that Maltese kids aged five to nine years were the third most overweight across all sexes, while adolescents aged 10 – 19 years placed second. In addition, boys aged 11 and 15 years, were earmarked as the heaviest in the region, with 45% of 11-year-olds and 40% of 15-year-olds classed as overweight, if not obese. Through the documentary, Miller will “try and identify the underlying reasons as to why this is happening. Is it food expense? A parental issue?”

“What is happening in ‘low-education’ groups?” The same report showed that men and women ‘of low education’ were far more likely to be obese than those of higher educational levels. “29% of obese people men are being defined as having low education,” Miller said. “What is happening here, and how can this gap be closed?”