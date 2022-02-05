‘Still Nothing’: Matthew Caruana Galizia Issues Update On David Walliams Film Awards Payment
Matthew Caruana Galizia has issued an update regarding his probe into how much TV personality David Walliams was paid to speak at the Malta Film Awards last week, with him yet to receive a reply.
“Still nothing from Mr. Walliams. Meanwhile, banners calling out government propaganda appear overnight,” Caruana Galizia said.
He quoted a Times Of Malta article which detailed that several banners and billboards that advertised the film awards were replaced with banners decrying political ‘propaganda’. Banners funded with taxpayer money, nevertheless.
Matthew Caruana Galizia and the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation had announced that they will be filing a freedom of information (FOI) request to find out how much it cost to get comedian David Walliams to present the Malta Film Awards.
The event was budgeted to cost around €400,000, which has left many members of the industry and taxpayers disgruntled. However, Film Commissioner Johann Grech has refused to disclose whether the event has gone over budget.
In an earlier tweet, Caruana Galizia both announced the filing of the FOI request, as well as left it in Walliams’ hands to “cut to the chase” and tell everyone how much he was really paid to speak at the event.
