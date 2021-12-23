Still Unsure On Your Christmas Day Lunch Plans? Check Out These Festive Menus

With Christmas right around the corner, festive plans are in full swing. But with that being said, some might have not yet planned what they’re doing for the upcoming Christmas day lunch. Fear no more, we’ve got you covered! Lovin Malta has compiled a tasty list of seven Christmas menus that are available from locations all around the island.

1. MUŻA Restaurant – Valletta Muza’s own restaurant has got an amazing Christmas menu available, and if you’re still planning for your New Year’s Day lunch, they’ve even got one available for the day too!

2. Ta’ Marija – Mosta This is for those stuck in quarantine or who can’t go out for other reasons: Ta’ Marija in Mosta have a Christmas Special Delivery menu available. So one can enjoy its award-winning cuisine right from the comfort of their home!

3. Marina Terrace – Portomaso If you’re looking for a different twist this year, and fancy lunch or dinner at the marina, then this is probably the place to go. Its got their set menus available for both the eves and the actual Christmas day and New Year’s Day.

4. LaPira Maltese Kitchen – Valletta If you’re looking for a Maltese fix for a Christmas eve or New Year’s Eve dinner, this is another great option, going at €55 per head.

5. Chiaro Trattoria & Grill – Ż ejtun If you’re looking for a bit of a more affordable option, check out Chiaro Trattoria’s festive menus, going at €26.50 per person.

6. Bukkun – Mosta We haven’t forgotten the vegan and vegetarian eaters – Bukkun have got a wide selection of items on its set menus, including options for both meat-eaters and plant-based eaters, guaranteed to find something for the whole family.

7. One80 Kitchen and Lounge – Mellieha Looking for a festive lunch with a breathtaking view in the North of Malta? Then this might just be the place for you, they’ve also got menus for the evenings and the festive days themselves.

