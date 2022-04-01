‘Straight-Talking’ British TV Star Promises ‘Lots Of Lardy Laughs’ In Journey To End Malta’s Obesity Crisis

Outspoken British TV sensation Steve Miller has confirmed that he will visit Malta in a mission that would see him take on the country’s obesity crisis head-on, but promised ‘lots of lardy laughs’, along the way. The announcement came by way of a video posted on Miller’s FATnosis Facebook account, wherein he said that his adoration of our tiny island was more than enough reason to drive him into the venture. “Yes, I’m supporting Malta! Malta has always been a special place to me,” Miller began. “Years ago it was one of the first countries that I visited. I adored Malta.” So much is his love and respect for the country, that the fact that Malta has retained its title as the most obese country in Europe, has irked him. “I don’t want Malta to have that title. I want to dethrone them from that title… because Malta is such a beautiful country.” “The straight-talking tongue is ready, but at the same time I guarantee my heart and arm around your shoulder.”

Miller’s journey in Malta will see him film a documentary to find the root cause of the country’s obesity crisis, then correct the issue in his trademark fashion. “I’ll be filming a documentary in the sunshine, in the warmth, and in my trunks.” He will address why the country has strayed so far off traditional Mediterranean eating habits, in place of standard western diets that have been purported as the cause of obesity, if not also many modern, chronic diseases. “I want to meet as many people as I can, so I’ll be traveling through Malta, talking to people, meeting people, and finding out – from a root cause perspective – what sorts of economic or societal changes have taken place that have lead to this [problem].” Many Maltese have already taken to contacting Miller through the FATnosis Facebook page, and he has also confirmed – publically – that persons doing so will be receiving a free ’80:20 meal plan’. What is the ’80:20′ meal plan? Quite simply, it is an easy plan that shows you how to eat healthily 80% of the time while ‘having a little of what you fancy’ 20% of the time. If you’re living in Malta and struggling with weight loss presently, you can access his plan by simply dropping him a line here.

Miller rose to fame as a presenter on the show: ‘Fat Families’, a hit documentary/reality show that aired in the UK in 2010. The show had Miller help many overweight families drop the number on their scales by changing their lifestyles and eating habits. After having spent a day with the family, Miller would identify what habits were holding them back, by observing what the family would normally eat in a single day. He would spend the rest of the week modifying their home, all the while motivating them to continue their weight loss journey. Families would then be given nine weeks to continue their weight loss with a little more freedom, depending on the goals Miller would have set out, specifically, for them. Aside from his role on the show, he also presented a TV series in the Netherlands, and is the published author of a range of books including ‘Steve Miller’s Slimming Secrets’. Do you think Malta’s obesity crisis could be fixed?

