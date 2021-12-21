Stuck In Quarantine During Christmas? Here Are 7 Things To Do To Keep Your Spirits High

Although Christmas is right around the corner with festivities in full swing, some have no choice but to stay at home and are apart from their loved ones. Are you stuck in quarantine during the Christmas period? Or stuck at home for other reasons nonetheless? We’ve got you. Lovin Malta has prepared a compilation of seven things that you can do to help keep your spirits high throughout the festive season.

1. Call your loved ones It’s never a bad time to call up your beloved family or friends and have a bit of a chat, some company and maybe a virtual cup of tea!

2. Have a Christmas virtual lunch This is great for those who are stuck in quarantine and can’t join their family, or for the vulnerable, that can’t mix with everyone – that way, no one is left out from the celebrations.

3. Play board games Nothing quite says wintertime like staying wrapped up in blankets and warm clothes playing board games with a nice warm drink.

4. Watch Christmas films Now’s the perfect time to indulge in the variety of Christmas films that Western society has produced over the years, from Home Alone, to Die Hard.

5. Make Christmas crafts Who said that making crafts is just for children? Release your inner child and have fun with the simplicity of creativity and imagination.

6. Make a Christmas playlist and dance Once again, letting loose has no age – so compile your Christmas faves and let it all out through the movement!

7. Learn how to say Merry Christmas in 20 different languages For the language lovers… or perhaps you’re just looking for a party trick to always have in your pocket for when the festive time of the year comes around.

It might seem daunting to be spending the holidays locked inside, but regardless, stay positive, and stay safe!