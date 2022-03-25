Students Still Required To Pass Core Subjects To Enter University, UoM Clarifies

The University of Malta (UoM) has clarified that students enrolling at Junior College (JC) without their core subjects would still need to obtain pass marks for them before moving on to University.

The statement came after the recent news of pass marks in core subjects (Maltese, English and Maths) no longer being required upon enrollment into JC.

“Further to reports featuring on various media on the new entry requirements to the Junior College, the University of Malta would like to clarify a number of points,” it said in a statement.

“At the beginning of this year, the Board of the Junior College unanimously agreed to submit a proposal to the University’s Senate to amend the entry requirements to the Junior College in a bid to provide an even wider opportunity to students to continue their studies at the College,” it explained.

“Senate, in a meeting held on 20th January agreed with these proposals and decreed that students in possession of six passes (Grades 1-5) at SEC level, with at least one pass in one of the core subjects (Maltese, English Language and Mathematics) will be allowed to enrol at the Junior College on a probationary basis,” it said.

“Such students will need to achieve a pass mark in the remaining core subject/s in order for them to be able to proceed to the University.”

“Probationary students will follow lectures in Advanced and Intermediate subjects of their choice (plus Systems of Knowledge) as taught by Junior College Lecturers but will be offered special classes for their missing core SEC subjects, these being taught by teachers who will be purposely commissioned to help these students obtain their missing grades.”

It also emphasised that changes in the entry requirements for both Junior College and the University are motivated by the University’s firm commitment to reach out to the largest number of students possible.

