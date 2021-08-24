Surge Of Support For Maltese Rugby Player Babaw After Sustaining Career-Changing Injury

There’s been a public surge of support for a popular Maltese national team rugby player after he suffered a potentially devestating injury. Liam Scicluna suffered a serious shoulder injury that requires surgery for him to continue playing the game. A fundraiser has been set up to help him afford this career-changing procedure and a number of people including Kaxxaturi host Jon Mallia has taken to Facebook to urge the public to donate and help the patriotic player. “I’m writing because one of our soldiers dislocated his shoulder while he was training. Enter this link and show him some kindness, and when you’re done, share the word.” Mallia urged.

Scicluna started playing the sport four years ago when he was introduced to it by a friend and since that fateful day, he quickly rose through the rugby ranks. “After the first session I was hooked,” Scicluna said in his fundraising campaign entitled Help Babaw Get Shoulder Surgery. “​​From not knowing the rules or even being able to catch a ball four years ago, I feel I’ve come a long way: being a first-team player for my local club, current national champions Falcons, and being capped for the national teams in both Rugby Union and Rugby League,” he said. However, Scicluna explained that despite the justified pride that he takes in his success, he is more grateful for the way in which rugby has helped him grow on a personal level. “Rugby taught me discipline, teamwork, resilience, and humility; and for every game won and lost on the pitch, I’ve learned new life lessons and been able to experience and embrace new cultures and understandings.” “From playing rugby, I have been able to foster new friendships with people from around the globe and from all walks of life. I am blessed to have had the experiences I have had, and I feel blessed to share my story with you now,” he continued.

Scicluna hopes to continue his journey as a Maltese national player and to form part of the Malta Sevens squad for the 2023 Small Nations’ games, and before his life-altering injury, he was on his way to actualise his dreams “I was on the right track to achieve my dream, but I have suffered a shoulder injury for which I need an operation – a tear of the supraspinatus tendon and a suspected capsular tear. I have looked at all of my options and an operation is the only way I will be able to keep playing the sport I love.” He explained that the waiting list for such an operation is approximately three years, so he wants to secure a private operation which will allow him to return to rugby quicker and fulfil his dream of representing Malta in 2023. The operation will cost him €4,500. “I know it is a lot to ask, but if there is any chance that you could spare any money to help me raise the funds for my operation, to help me continue my dream of proudly representing Malta again, I would be so grateful for your support.” The campaign is 3% away from reaching the half-way mark – you can donate here. Share to help Babaw achieve his dreams.

