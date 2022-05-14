Suspected Heroine, Cocaine And Ecstasy Found During Paceville Police Patrol On Friday Night

During a police operation last night, two persons were arrested in connection with drug abuse.

Inspections in Paceville and St Julian’s continued over last night, carried out by various sections of the Police, the force said in a press release today.

What is suspected to be heroine, cocaine and ecstasy were among the substances discovered in a Paceville patrol on Friday night, leading to the arrest of two people.

While in a car park in Triq San Ġorġ, the police noticed a person who started acting suspiciously and from a search of him revealed a small bag with three sachets, which is suspected to be cocaine.

During the arrest, the man then became aggressive and tried to push the officers and even tried to destroy the substance.

Then in St Augustine Street, the Police noticed that on a table outside an establishment, there was a man abusing what is suspected to be cocaine. As soon as the man realised he was being watched, he tried to get rid of the substance, however, he was immediately arrested.

Searches were performed on him and more substances were found, what is suspected to be cocaine, heroin, cannabis and some suspected ecstasy pills.

Later on, during a patrol on Dragunara Street, the police saw a man come out suspiciously from a vehicle. After stopping him the police noticed that the vehicle he was using, had the license and the insurance policy are invalid.

These inspections also led to several people being prosecuted for violating regulations, including traffic offences.

What do you make of these findings?