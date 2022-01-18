‘Take Rape As A Serious Crime’: Floriana Protest On Femicide Announced For Saturday

A demonstration is being held in front of the Police Depot in Floriana to mark a lack of awareness over femicide from the island’s authorities.

Għejejna u Xbajna is currently being planned for this Saturday, with the aim of raising awareness about femicide in Malta and the reality behind it.

This comes as the island is still under shock following the startling news of Paulina Dembska’s brutal murder after she was raped by her aggressor, which has triggered needed discussions around the topic.

“Through this demonstration, we will be expressing our anger at the insensitivity and the lack of knowledge shown by the Malta Police Force towards gender-based violence that at its extreme culminates in femicide,” the organisers wrote.