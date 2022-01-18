‘Take Rape As A Serious Crime’: Floriana Protest On Femicide Announced For Saturday
A demonstration is being held in front of the Police Depot in Floriana to mark a lack of awareness over femicide from the island’s authorities.
Għejejna u Xbajna is currently being planned for this Saturday, with the aim of raising awareness about femicide in Malta and the reality behind it.
This comes as the island is still under shock following the startling news of Paulina Dembska’s brutal murder after she was raped by her aggressor, which has triggered needed discussions around the topic.
“Through this demonstration, we will be expressing our anger at the insensitivity and the lack of knowledge shown by the Malta Police Force towards gender-based violence that at its extreme culminates in femicide,” the organisers wrote.
“All those who support women’s rights and gender equality are welcome to join us.”
Different segments of society have also been criticising the police for a statement released regarding Dembska, where the force said her murder was not related to her gender.
The demonstration will kick off at 11am in front of the Police Headquarters in Floriana, and will go on until around noon.
The following demands will be made during the demonstration:
- More accountability by those in authority;
- Concrete actions to address stereotypes, misogyny and patriarchy;
- Addressing the problem of victim-blaming;
- Taking rape as a crime more seriously;
- Sex and relationship education guidelines to be updated in schools
The demonstration is being organised by a number of organisations, including Ghajjejt u Xbajt, Moviment Graffitti, Women’s Rights Foundation, Young Progressive Beings, aditus, Doctors for Choice and MGRM.
