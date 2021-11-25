The Aftermath: Here Is Just Some Of The Damage That Malta Suffered After Today’s Storm

As Malta’s roads and its citizens deal with the flooding brought on by this morning’s orange alert storm, there was a considerable amount of damages across the island. Among the damages suffered, a flooded manhole that lost its cover in Birkirkara left multiple drivers stranded, as their vehicles got stuck due to the immense pressure of the water. Many new roads that had fresh layers of tarmac ended up completely destroyed, which begs the question, is Malta’s infrastructure fit in cases of such weather?

Many people have already started posting on their social media platforms to report their lost number plates, an inevitable part of any storm in Malta that led to floods. A resident of Mosta also sent in videos of an arterial road that has been undergoing roadworks for months on end. The road in question had recently received one of the final layers of tarmac and was nearing its completion. Today, the tarmac was moved out of its place due to the heavy pressure of water, and the supposedly new road is once more destroyed, with other parts also starting to collapse.

Some also got stuck in the area of Coast Road and Salini and even went as far as abandoning their cars due to the heavy traffic that followed the flooding. Another resident of Mosta also sent in videos after a wall touching upon the valley of Mosta collapsed, leading to a deeply flooded garden. In Qormi, a car was even completely dragged with the flooding, as it ended up submerged in rainwater.

Thankfully, the storm only lasted the morning, and now the situation on Malta's roads seems to have calmed down considerably. If you've got any other photos or videos, or anything you would like to share with the newsroom, send them over at [email protected] or via our socials