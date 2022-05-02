The Day Has Arrived: No More Masks Needed As Of Today, Except Hospitals, Care Homes And Flights

The long-awaited day has finally arrived: masks are no longer needed inside shops, restaurants, and other establishments.

The only places now where masks are still mandatory are hospitals, clinics, elderly care homes and on flights or at the airport.

The Passenger Locator Form (PLF) has also been removed for arrivals, which was one of the requirements needed to go abroad during these past two years.

Weddings and events are also completely back to normal, after a two-year hiatus for many eager brides and grooms.

From now on, the seven-day quarantine and isolation will also only be necessary for positive cases, without affecting their primary or secondary contacts.

