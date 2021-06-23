The Story Of Nicky: A Nigerian Refugee Who Set Foot In Malta Pregnant, Alone And 17

Nicky was 17 and pregnant when she travelled to Malta in 1998 as one of the first refugees to enter the island – and her incredible story has been released in a new interview to mark World Refugee Day.

Speaking to The People of Malta, Nicky recounted the fateful voyage from Nigeria through Libya to Malta, where she lost her partner before even setting foot on the island alone. Her story shows in detail what it’s like to travel to another continent in the hopes of starting a safer life.

Nicky described how everything was new to her; she was never told the risks of the journey, nor was it her choice to come to Malta specifically. All she knew was that she wanted to leave her country “to start a new life.”

Upon her arrival she was placed in Ħal-Far and watched several other migrants get repatriated.

She was one of the few who stayed on and she believes that this was thanks to her pregnancy, “I was 17, pregnant, and on my own. Where could I possibly travel to?”