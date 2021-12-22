‘Third World Country Style’: Malta Police Union Call For Better Working Conditions, Share Rundown Photos

The Malta Police Union (MPU) are calling for better working conditions and have described the work environment inside certain stations around the island as “third world country style”. While making reference to objective eight of the Malta Police Transformation Strategy – a newly launched five-year strategy for modernising the force– the Union emphasised that police officers’ work environment is not being prioritised enough. “The Executive Committee, for several months, has been drawing attention to the third world country-style environment police officers have to work in,” it said in a press release.

The Union also questioned whether anyone has ever seen such poor working conditions in the public service. “We ask, have you ever seen a Ministry or an office of some important employee in the Public Service in this pitiful state?” The Union sent in photos of the state of certain rundown offices in Malta.

Objective eight states in the Malta Police Transformation Strategy states that: The quality of the environment and work experience of all personnel are of great importance, and these will be improved through an upgraded and well-maintained working environment. The aim is to enable a positive employee experience thereby supporting a higher quality service being offered to the public. Personnel within the Police organisation will be provided with the right facilities, tools, and support necessary to deliver the best service possible to the community. These improvements are to include maintenance, upgrades to the office furniture, cleaning of workspace, basic commodities for staff, and the required tools. “Unfortunately, from this Strategy, only those measures which are creating chaos, and are the primary reason for which officers are leaving the force in mass are being implemented,” the Union said. It urged that the measures which are of common sense are not being implemented but are being left on paper.

“The Union requests that a plan should be drawn up to renovate these places within the next six months. Police officers and citizens, including tourists who visit our islands, and require the services of the police deserve better,” it said. The Union also thanked all of the officers that have continued to give their service in these circumstances and promised that it will continue to work. Do you think police officers deserve better?