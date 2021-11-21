This Community Of Female Entrepreneurs Is Helping Women In Malta Succeed In Business

The fresh community hosts networking events, business workshops, book clubs, brunches and campaigns, and now boutique markets on Sundays!

The ‘FEM Community’ is an emerging hub for women in business, women wanting to start their own business, and business professionals, to offer help with their business.

Looking to branch out, network, and meet like-minded people?

Are you a female entrepreneur, business owner, or professional in Malta?

The weekly FEM boutique markets are a safe and friendly environment for female entrepreneurs to promote their businesses and to sell their products and services weekly to the community.

One can find 25 different hand-selected and exclusive boutique businesses, from candles, fashion items, vegan treats, home decor, jewelry, baby clothes, accessories, handbags, homegrown plants, beauty care, handcrafted products, and more!

Offering local support, this initiative is in place to help female entrepreneurs scale their business with new clients and sales, with the progression for female entrepreneurs to turn their side hustle into a full-time business.

The boutique markets take place at Ivy House in Pembroke, and they operate from 10am to 4pm every Sunday until the 19th of December then back again in the New Year!

The shop fronts are set up on the terrace, where one can also enjoy a relaxing drink and vegan treats while chilling in the beer garden.

The ‘FEM Community’ is for like-minded women, who love to empower one another and want to make a difference in helping other women by sharing business knowledge and experiences.

Tag a female entrepreneur