‘This Is Cruelty’: Matted And Neglected Dogs Rescued, Volunteers Warn Against ‘Animal-Hoarding’

A group of dogs left matted and neglected have been rescued by animal activists – and are currently receiving care to be nursed back to health.

MSPCA volunteers have warned against animal hoarding after the group of neglected dogs were rescued from unsafe conditions.

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show the unsightly state that these poor dogs were left in, after not being cared for in an adequate manner.

“MSPCA was called to the site where a number of animals were distributed between our shelter and AAA. Yet again another product of cruelty due to lack of procedures, enforcement and not to mention lack of action due to our ‘close-knit society’,” the organisation said.