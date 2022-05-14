‘This Is Cruelty’: Matted And Neglected Dogs Rescued, Volunteers Warn Against ‘Animal-Hoarding’
A group of dogs left matted and neglected have been rescued by animal activists – and are currently receiving care to be nursed back to health.
MSPCA volunteers have warned against animal hoarding after the group of neglected dogs were rescued from unsafe conditions.
Photos sent to Lovin Malta show the unsightly state that these poor dogs were left in, after not being cared for in an adequate manner.
“MSPCA was called to the site where a number of animals were distributed between our shelter and AAA. Yet again another product of cruelty due to lack of procedures, enforcement and not to mention lack of action due to our ‘close-knit society’,” the organisation said.
“Social withdrawal, depression, anxiety, and loneliness; have been predominant side effects of society’s need to prevent cross-contamination over these past two years,” it said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As much as it has had a negative impact on humans, animals too have been at the mercy of society’s upheaval. Amongst the increase in animal abandonment, due to people’s need for short term solutions; we also see the other side of the spectrum; ‘animal hoarding’,” it explained.
“Whether this is a case of ‘animal hoarding’, irresponsible care or negligence, it all boils down to the fact that this is animal cruelty in its purest form,” it stressed.
The dogs are currently in the care of MSPCA and AAA, and the organisations are doing their best to bring the dogs back to good health.
If anyone would like to offer monetary aid, donations are being accepted through BOV Mobile Pay on 79530468
