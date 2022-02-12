‘This Was A Sad Week’: St Edward’s College Mourns Passing Of Two Academics

“The College lost two people who contributed greatly to its wellbeing: Mrs M de Maria, a former teacher and Governor and Mr Sandro Bruno, former Bursar for several years,” it said.

“This was a sad week,” the college said in a Facebook post announcing the death of the academics.

“Mrs De Maria was our teacher in Prep 2, she was a lovely person. RIP,” one wrote.

“Have fond memories of them. Great people. Maybe they rest in peace,” another said.

“Very shocked and deeply saddened this morning by the news of the passing away of dear Margaret and Sandro two great colleagues at College. May they both rest in peace,” a colleague said.

“Sincerest condolences. Will never forget what a kind teacher she was hosting us at her home!”

Opened in 1929, St Edward’s College is Malta’s oldest independent school, based on a British public school system.

